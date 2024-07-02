Beloved entertainment couple Neil Patrick Harris, 51, and husband David Burtka, 49, are well-matched in all ways except one — David’s career has never come close to Neil’s, and now Neil is making a desperate bid to try to turn that around!

“To mark their 20-year anniversary, Neil is stepping up to direct David’s new solo cabaret act in New York, hoping his star power will give his husband’s struggling career the boost it needs,” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

And a close friend says Neil believes he can do it!

“He’s thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase his husband’s abilities to the world!” says the pal.