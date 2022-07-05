A passion for fashion runs in the Bure family! Candace Cameron Bure and her look-alike daughter, Natasha Bure, both enjoy showing off their stylish outfits on Instagram. The budding actress is also a big fan of posting bikini photos and memories from the beach.

Candace welcomed Natasha in 1998 with her husband, Valeri Bure. The couple are also parents to son Lev Bure, born in 2000, and son Maksim Bure, born in 2002. Natasha decided to follow in her mom’s footsteps as an actress and model. In 2020, she guest-starred in an episode of Fuller House, the Netflix sequel to the sitcom that made her mom famous.

When it came to working with her daughter on the popular series, Candace was nothing but proud. The blonde beauty gushed to Closer in November 2019 that filming with her daughter was a “dream come true.”

“I have my buddy with me. She’s my baby and we’re so close,” the mom of three said at the time. “It’s just a dream to be with my kids all the time, so to be able to work with them and share with them in the craft and the art is even more exciting and fun.”

Candace definitely gave her daughter some tips and tricks when it came time to make her mark in front of the screen. Natasha has also taught her mom some tips on taking photos and sharing them on social media.

“I’m always asking her like, ‘Natasha, how should I pose for this photo?’” the Hallmark star told Closer in August 2020. “She’s always giving me advice like, ‘Mom you have to know your angles better. Mom, you really need your light like this. You should put your camera in this position.’ So she knows that kind of stuff better than I do. We’re actually a really good team.”

In February 2022, Natasha got to play the younger version of her mother’s character in Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder. The social media star said the role was “so thrilling” in a video promoting the film. Acting is just one of Natasha’s many talents in addition to becoming a popular lifestyle YouTuber, influencer and singer.

On her days off, the Voice alum spends time by the pool and on the beach with her closest friends. The bombshell frequently visits Malibu and snaps gorgeous pictures while sporting colorful swimsuits.

Keep scrolling to see Natasha’s gorgeous bikini photos.