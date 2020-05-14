Exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber reunited amid the coronavirus pandemic in a fun family TikTok with their two kids. The former Hollywood couple proved they’re acing coparenting as they busted a move with Sasha, 12, and Kai, 11, on Mother’s Day.

“The greatest Mother’s Day gift? A TikTok!” the 51-year-old beauty captioned an adorable video of her, Liev, 52, and their brood dancing along to rapper Doja Cat’s “Say So” on the special holiday. The actress jokingly added the captions “modern world” and “new normal” at the end of her post.

In the clip, Naomi and Liev — who were together from 2005 until 2016 — looked happier than ever while performing the hilarious dance routine with their beloved children.

While the Ray Donavan actor made his TikTok debut, the King Kong actress previously joined Kai for a laugh-worthy video. In late April, the doting mom joked she was “trying to stay relevant” in quarantine amid COVID-19 by creating her own content for the highly popular social media platform.

Since Naomi and Liev called it quits, they’ve put a huge emphasis on coparenting Sasha and Kai. Prior to social distancing amid coronavirus, the Mulholland Drive star explained why it’s incredibly important for her and her ex-boyfriend to get along.

“Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we’ve put a lot of energy and effort into making that so,” Naomi told the Sunday Times in December 2019. “It’s not always a cakewalk, as they say in America. But it makes complete sense that it is an absolute priority, because it really matters to the children.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The SAG Award winner insisted, “You can see how there are so many things that can make a kid feel anxious, and knowing that their parents can be in the same room and joyfully, it means a lot to them.”

Liev echoed his former lover’s sentiments while chatting with Willie Geist in January 2018. “I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable,” he expressed at the time. “But I think we’re more than that, I think we also genuinely really care about each other.”

Sasha and Kai are so lucky to have Naomi and Liev as their mom and dad!