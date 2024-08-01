There are numerous movie stars who have been serious Hollywood trendsetters. These iconic characters made their mark on the fashion world.
Audrey Hepburn – ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’
“Anyone who ever gave you confidence, you owe them a lot,” said Audrey’s Holly Golightly in the 1961 classic. So, kudos to designer Givenchy, who gave women just that by popularizing her little black dress, now ubiquitous in every closet. “[It was] the hardest thing to realize,” he’d admit, “because you must keep it simple.”
Jennifer Beals – ‘Flashdance’
What a feeling! With the 1983 hit, gals didn’t sweat wearing off-the-shoulder sweatshirts, thanks to Jennifer. “I had a favorite sweatshirt that had remained in the dryer for too long, so the hole for my head was too small. So, I cut around the hole. I wore it to one of the auditions, and they liked it.”
Mia Farrow – ‘Rosemary’s Baby’
After the 1968 horror classic, Peter Pan collars and shift dresses became all the rage, as did Mia’s pixie hairdo. But while it’s credited to Vidal Sassoon, Mia revealed, “I had literally cut it myself earlier — with a pair of fingernail scissors — while working on [TV’s] Peyton Place. My then-boyfriend, Frank Sinatra, loved the cut, and so I kept it short.”
Tom Cruise – ‘Top Gun’
While naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell felt the need for speed in the 1986 blockbuster, guys felt the need to copy his look — with aviator specs and bomber jackets. The latter of which designer Marlene Stewart wanted to reproduce for the 2022 sequel. “[Tom] personally had the jacket. It had its own bodyguard if it left him. I kid you not.”
Alicia Silverstone – ‘Clueless’
“These clothes make entrances,” said Alicia, who got girls into colorful plaids with her 1995 flick. Yet, “I had 64 costume changes. I had no patience for it. I just did not care about it at all. I just didn’t have a fashion sense. I would never know how to put anything like that together, not even now.” As if!
Faye Dunaway – ‘Bonnie & Clyde’
Without the beret, it would have been charming, but not the same,” recalled designer Theadora Van Runkle, who started a craze for the chapeau with Faye’s look for the 1967 film. “In it, she combined all the visual elements of elegance and chic.”
Sean Penn – ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’
After the 1982 teen classic, kids found Jeff Spicoli’s sneaks awesome, totally awesome. And director Amy Heckerling gives credit to her star. “Sean brought in the Vans checkered slip-ons himself, and I really liked them … I trusted his judgment.”
Tom Cruise – ‘Risky Business’
With the 1983 hit, Tom had it made in the shade — as did sunglass manufacturer Ray-Ban, which was nearly bankrupt before Tom popularized their eyewear, nearly doubling sales after the movie. He’d boost sales again with his aviator specs in Top Gun. “He just likes our products,” said VP Norman Salik.
Marlon Brando – ‘The Wild One’
“What are you rebelling against? Whaddaya got?” In 1953, Marlon captured a young man’s defiant spirit with just a motorcycle jacket and jeans — a look that would be copied by the likes of Elvis and countless American teens. Yet, being a biker buff, the duds came from Marlon’s own wardrobe!
Diane Keaton – ‘Annie Hall’
Diane’s iconic menswear-inspired wardrobe for 1977’s Annie Hall became an instant hit. After the film’s premiere, “all the girls in London and Paris are turned out like Annie Hall,” said costume designer Ruth Morley. “It’s crazy, it’s practically become a household word!”