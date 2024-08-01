Alicia Silverstone – ‘Clueless’

“These clothes make entrances,” said Alicia, who got girls into colorful plaids with her 1995 flick. Yet, “I had 64 costume changes. I had no patience for it. I just did not care about it at all. I just didn’t have a fashion sense. I would never know how to put anything like that together, not even now.” As if!