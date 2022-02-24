Berry Gordy’s Grandkids Followed in His Footsteps! Meet His Talented Grandchildren and Family

Motown founder Berry Gordy found major success working with superstar artists under his label. Several of his eight children followed in his footsteps to pursue careers in the entertainment industry. Talent runs in the Gordy family’s genes because Berry is also a proud grandfather to many talented grandkids.

After serving in the Korean War, Berry returned home to the U.S. to marry his first wife, Thelma Louise Coleman, in 1953. Together they welcomed three children: Hazel Joy Gordy, Berry Gordy IV and Terry James Gordy. The couple divorced in 1959 and he married his second wife, Raynoma Singleton, a year later. The couple welcomed their only child together, Kerry Gordy, in 1959.

Motown took off in 1960 with help from artists like Smokey Robinson, Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye. Berry and Raynoma worked together at the label before their divorce in 1964. During their marriage, the music mogul welcomed daughter Sherry Gordy with Jeana Jackson. He also welcomed son Kennedy William Gordy in 1964 with Margaret Norton.

After signing Diana Ross to his label, Berry and the “Baby Love” singer’s relationship blossomed into a romance from 1965 to 1970. She gave birth to their daughter, Rhonda Ross, in 1971. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee became a father for the eighth time with the arrival of Stefan Kendal “Refoo” Gordy with Nancy Leiviska in 1975.

Berry’s eldest daughter, Hazel, married Jackson 5 singer Jermaine Jackson in 1973. The pair welcomed three children together during their marriage: Jermaine La Jaune Jackson Jr., born in 1977, Autumn Joi Jackson, born in 1978 and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson, born in 1987. The couple divorced in 1988.

Berry IV also welcomed two talented children with his wife, Valerie Robeson, who ventured into the music industry. Son Sky Blu and daughter Mahogany Lox were destined for stardom. It is unclear if Terry had any children as he has remained out of the spotlight for most of his life.

Kerry became a father to daughter Juliet Gordy with wife Karen Longley Gordy, and Rhonda is a doting mother to her son, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, with her husband, Rodney Kendrick. According to Sherry’s website, she also became a mother and a grandmother, however, the names of her children are not known to the public.

Keep scrolling to meet some of Berry’s talented grandchildren.