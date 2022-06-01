Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman has impressed audiences with his dynamic acting skills and recognizable voice for more than five decades. The Million Dollar Baby actor has been married twice, first to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw from 1967 to 1979, and then to Myrna Colley-Lee from 1984 to 2010. Keep scrolling to learn more about his two ex-wives.

Who Is Morgan Freeman’s First Ex-Wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw?

Before tying the knot with Jeanette, Morgan welcomed his eldest son, Alfonso Freeman, with former flame Loletha Adkins in 1959. He became a dad for the second time when he welcomed son Saifoulaye Freeman, with a woman whose identity has not been disclosed, in 1960. When the Bucket List star married his first wife in 1967, he also adopted her daughter, Deena, from a previous relationship.

During their union, the pair welcomed one daughter together, Morgana Freeman. After more than a decade of marriage, the duo called it quits on their relationship in 1979. Since then, Jeanette has stayed out of the spotlight and much of the details about their split have remained private. Deena went on to become a hairstylist for the stars and had worked multiple times with her famous father.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Who Is Morgan’s Second Ex-Wife, Myrna Colley-Lee?

Myrna has led a successful career working behind the scenes as a costume designer for some of Hollywood’s biggest productions. Her work has been recognized for Outstanding Costume Design from the National Black Theatre Festival. She earned the Winona Lee Fletcher Award for Outstanding Achievement as a Designer from the Black Theatre Network, per Writers Theatre.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The philanthropist also worked on the costumes for August Wilson’s play, Radio Golf, and The Wedding Band at Steppenwolf Theatre. In addition to her accolades as a costume designer, the Temple University graduate has dedicated her time to The Rock River Foundation and serves on the board of the Mississippi State University Department of Art.

Morgan and Myrna did not welcome any children together during their marriage. However, the art enthusiast did become very close to the Driving Miss Daisy star’s four kids from previous relationships. His blended family has since expanded with grandkids and great-grandkids.

​​“I am a great-grandfather. I’m not a hands-on grandfather … I haven’t changed diapers. But when I had daughters, I changed theirs,” the Tennessee native told The Telegraph in September 2014. “Being hands-on makes a difference in your child’s life.”

Since his second marriage came to an end in 2010, Morgan has not remarried.