The holidays are still a few months away, but talk show host Montel Williams is already in the holiday spirit, as he prepares to cohost the Hollywood Christmas Parade for the 12th year.

“This event, which will air on The CW in December, holds a special place in my heart, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the spirit of the season,” he exclusively tells Closer.

“This year’s parade is dedicated to promoting kindness, giving, and helping others. It serves as a uniting reminder that we all need each other and that kindness and helping one another is something to celebrate. I look forward to seeing the joy and unity this parade brings to our community once again.”

At 68, the legendary talk host is still super busy, hosting two Lifetime television series — Military Makeover With Montel and the morning show, The Balancing Act.

“What I love most about doing Military Makeover With Montel is the opportunity to give back to our veterans and their families,” he says. “These are individuals who have made tremendous sacrifices for our country, and being able to transform their homes and lives in a positive way is incredibly rewarding. It’s a small token of appreciation for their service and dedication. It means a lot to me to be involved on the show.”

While there have been many episodes that feature touching military family stories, there is one in particular that really stands out for Montel.

“I was really touched by the Taylor family and their resilience in the face of adversity — that was truly inspiring,” he acknowledges. “The father, a veteran, had suffered significant injuries, and seeing the family come together to support him despite their challenges was moving. Being able to provide them with a home that catered to their needs was a privilege.”

Montel is a man who loves being of service, and thoroughly appreciates connecting with people. The Balancing Act gives him the chance to engage with a broader audience.

“I share valuable insights on health, wellness, and everyday life — inspiring people and providing them with information that can make a positive difference in their lives is something I genuinely enjoy,” he shares.

“Every episode is an opportunity to connect with viewers on a personal level.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Associated Television International

With both shows, Montel endeavors to keep the material interesting.

“The key is to stay current and relevant,” he explains. “We always bring in fresh, exciting content and guests who have compelling stories or expertise to share. Additionally, being genuine and passionate about the topics we cover helps keep the energy and interest alive. It’s all about creating a dynamic and engaging experience for our audience.”

When he’s not working on his two television series, viewers can listen to the two podcasts Montel hosts.

“I love the talk genre as I am a communicator at heart. My ‘Let’s Be Blunt with Montel’ podcast is a project I’m really passionate about, given my personal advocacy for cannabis over the past 25 years, exploring the cultural, social, and medicinal impacts with experts and advocates in the field,” he says. “It’s all about having real conversations about how cannabis impacts our lives.”

Podcasts offer “a unique platform” to have in-depth conversations that aren’t bound by the constraints of traditional media formats, Montel notes.

“It allows for a more relaxed and comprehensive discussion on various topics, from health to personal development,” he adds. “It’s another avenue to connect with people and inspire them through meaningful dialogue.”

With his podcast “Free Thinking with Montel,” Montel covers a wide range of topics.

“This podcast has a special significance in my life,” he says. “I love opening up these thought-provoking discussions because they keep me curious and inspired. Both podcasts are all about bringing you interesting stories and perspectives.”

While keeping up with everything can be a challenge, Montel has found the recipe for success.

“It’s definitely a balancing act! I prioritize my commitments and make sure to carve out time for everything that’s important to me,” he explains. “Having a great team also makes a big difference. They help ensure everything runs smoothly, allowing me to focus on delivering my best in each role.”

Despite the challenges with MS and having had a stroke in 2018, Montel has managed to maintain a positive outlook and stay active. “It’s all about taking care of your health and staying committed to your goals.”

Montel has also been ongoingly working on advocacy work in the health and veteran communities.

“I’ve been involved in various initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access for veterans and raising awareness about conditions like MS,” he says. “It’s about giving a voice to those who need it and making a positive impact on their lives.”