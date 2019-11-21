Monaco’s Royal Kids Try to Out-Cute Their British Counterparts on National Day of Festivities

The royal family of Monaco celebrated the National Day of Festivities on Tuesday, November 19, by posing for pictures and waving to the public on the balcony of Grimaldi Castle. Everyone looked happy for the spectacular event — well, except little Prince Jacques, who was caught pouting on the balcony next to dad Prince Albert ll.

Prince Jacques, 4, looked like he had enough for the day when he frowned and leaned on his arm to support him. The young royal is only 2 years younger than Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s oldest son, Prince George — but he and twin sister Princess Gabriella, are of the same age as Princess Charlotte. Who would win in a cute-off? We have no idea!

The royal family of Monaco is so interesting — case in point, Albert’s oldest child, daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who has joined the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The 27-year-old — who is Princess Grace Kelly‘s granddaughter — previously opened up about her acting career to Harper’s Bazaar.

“One of my first and fondest memories involving my grandmother was watching High Society, she told the magazine back in 2015. “It was the first time I realized we had a connection. I’m passionate about acting, singing, and dancing. I saw that in her in this movie. It was a real goose-bumps moment for me.”

Jazmin took to Instagram in May 2019 to reveal how much the late princess impacted her life. “In light of recent acting work, I couldn’t help but walk down memory lane and draw inspiration from my beautiful Grandmothers Grace and Jean!” she said. “Miss and love you both ❤️!”

The up-and-coming star will always remember Grace through her movies. “I love the pictures where she’s quirky and smiling. There’s one of her wearing a bathing suit, holding an orange on a stick, with these excited eyes,” she recalled. “She seems so natural and carefree.”

Scroll below to see the royal family of Monaco celebrate the National Day of Festivities!