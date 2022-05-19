Miranda Lambert’s Gorgeous Bikini Photos Will Make You Want to Be ~More Like Her~

Country queen Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin enjoy nothing more than a day on the lake. Whether at home in Tennessee or on the road, the pair love soaking up the sun on a boat.

After quietly tying the knot in January 2019, a shirtless Brendan and bikini-clad Miranda cozied up for a sunny day in Lake Tahoe in July of that year.

“Lake Tahoe,” the “Tin Man” singer captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram at the time. “A great show and a few really cool days off!” she continued, adding the hashtags “lake life” and “road family.”

In May 2020, after months of social distancing together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Miranda and her former NYPD officer husband decided to hit the road.

“When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done, my answer is pretty much the same every time, ‘I’ve been everywhere but I haven’t seen much of anything,’” the “Kerosene” songstress wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. She accompanied this insight with a photo of the couple posing in front of their new Airstream Globetrotter, which they named “The Sheriff.”

“After spending these last few months at home,” she added. “I realized something … Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music.”

After visiting East Coast destinations such as Asheville, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, however, their trip was cut short after their Airstream was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

“We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage,” she shared on Instagram in February 2021. “Nobody was hurt, thank the good lord.”

The pair – who met in November 2018, when she performed on Good Morning America and the then-officer was stationed in Times Square – recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, which took them to the tropics.

“Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine,” the Texas native shared in February 2022.

Whether visiting different lakes across the country during their road trips or hitting up tropical destinations while celebrating their anniversary, the Idyllwind founder loves rocking a bikini – and she looks great doing it!

