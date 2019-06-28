So cute! Miranda Lambert posted a rare photo with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in New York City on Thursday, June 27. “NYPDA,” she captioned the photo of the two of them on Instagram with the beautiful skyline in the background.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but show some love for the 35-year-old in the comments section. One person wrote, “Awww y’all are so cute … Congratulations on everything, and it’s awesome to see you happy with him,” while another echoed, “Beautiful, Miranda. Love seeing you so happy.” A third person chimed in, writing, “I love seeing you so full of love and happiness!! Makes my heart happy!”

In February, the “Little Red Wagon” crooner shocked her fans when she announced she was no longer single on Instagram. “In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a wedding gown at the time. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan McLoughlin, for loving me for … me. #TheOne.”

The Texas native and the New York City Police Department officer, 27, met in November 2018 when Miranda performed on Good Morning America. The show films in Times Square — where Brendan was assigned at the time — and was able to enjoy his future wife’s performance with her country trio, Pistol Annies.

Since then, the newlyweds have been frequently spotted in the Big Apple in the past couple of months, and Miranda recently purchased a $2 million New York City apartment for them to share, a source previously told In Touch.

Miranda has “totally upgraded Brendan’s life. Being a young NYPD officer, he wasn’t exactly rolling in the money. But it seems like Miranda likes spoiling him and doesn’t mind spending money to make him happy,” the insider shared.

It seems like Brendan doesn’t mind that his lady makes more than he does, either. “He’s totally comfortable with the situation,” the source added. “His parents often helped him financially before he got married.”

Aw, we love these two!