Minnie Driver is soaking up the last few weeks of summer with new swimsuit photos that will leave you speechless! The Good Will Hunting actress showed off her stunning looks in a new post on Instagram recently.

“When your lovely friend @maisonmarine.co sends you a swimsuit, but the beach you’re on requires a wetsuit so you green-screen yourself and start questioning your sanity but not your hotness or her design talent. 🖤 This swimsuit is called the Sabine..#summer #swimsuit,” she captioned the post.

Minnie, 54, wore a black one-piece swimsuit without straps, which also featured cutouts along the sides. She wore a pair of black sunglasses and a gold necklace to complete her look. Nobody was even paying attention to the green screen!

“Top marks all round. Including the green screen!” one person commented. Another fan said, “You look absolutely astonishing.”

The comments section flooded with fire emojis and people paying compliments to the Serpent Queen star over how great she looked.

“My crush for over 30 years,” another person said, while another chimed in, “The suit is very nice on you! I’m glad you didn’t doubt your hotness. It is indisputable. Everyone knows this.”

Courtesy of Minnie Driver/Instagram

In another Instagram post, Minnie shared a video of herself having a pitcher of water poured down her body. “Hot water down your wetsuit after a day of surfing 57 degree water, is one of the great, unsung pleasures. #bestdayever,” she captioned the post.

Another bucket of water was poured over her head in the video, with the Will & Grace alum laughing and remarking about how great of an experience she had while surfing.

“Looks like you’re having the time of your life!” one person commented underneath the post.

“The pure joy in your voice is so satisfying,” another person said, while another penned, “You’re just so freaking adorable.”

Minnie has been surfing for more than 25 years, and it’s become one of her biggest passions. The Speechless alum opened up about her views on aging in the spotlight and staying active in the process.

“I don’t really stop with the whole notion of getting older,” she once said during a Good Morning America appearance. “It bugs me the whole idea that I have to change anything about my life, because I feel exactly the same on the inside.”

In February 2020, she took to X to write, “Sick of this ‘50 is the new…’ 50 has always been 50. Women were previously just expected to shrivel and accept their husk. I suppose it must be terrifying to a lot men if we actually burned brighter, hotter, more ambitious and emancipated from shame, the older we got. #50.”

When one person thanked Minnie for her candid message and shared that they were “struggling emotionally” with aging, she replied, “Not going to lie – total existential crisis in the lead up- however it forces a real excavation of how we see ourselves – I realized SO much was prescribed by some kind of societal bullshit. You, actually decide the terms of engagement!”