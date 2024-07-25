Mindy Cohn Says Facts of Life Reboot Nixed Due to 'Greedy Bitch'

A Facts of Life reboot almost made its way onto the small screen, according to show alum Mindy Cohn. However, the actress said that the reason the revival of the program fell through was because one of her former costars was “a greedy bitch.”

“You know they were doing the live versions of Norman Lear’s sitcoms with all these big stars?” Mindy, 58, shared while appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on July 19.

ABC previously hosted live remakes of some of its classic shows, including Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Life, featuring all-star casts.

“They did one of Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Life and after that, Norman Lear … he called all of us and said, ‘I knew you guys were still popular, but holy hell. The response from the live [special],’” she explained.

Mindy said that Lear had spoken to her and former costars Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields and Nancy McKeon about doing a full reboot of their ‘80s sitcom before his death at 101 in December 2023.

“We had all never really talked about it, but we all started to consider it a little bit,” she remembered. “We got into talks and we hired a writer. The four of us got together on a Zoom — this was during COVID — and we had meetings with Norman about it.”

But unfortunately, some “drama” unfolded that led to them tabling the idea, according to Mindy.

“It wasn’t me, I’ll put it that way,” Mindy declared. “One of the girls went behind our backs to try to make a separate deal for a spinoff deal just for herself and devastated the rest of us.”

“I’ll say it, she’s a greedy bitch,” she said. “Now, we do [talk] ish, but it was an ouch.”

Now, it looks like the reboot that fans of the original series once hoped for is no longer up for discussion.

“It’s very dead,” the Palm Royale actress said of the reboot. “A couple of people don’t want to move past it. We are not as united; we were united for 40 years over not talking about each other, not doing dirty [and] all-for-one, one-for-all. This kind of wrecked that, which is sad.”

Mindy did not name which of her former costars she was referring to. However, she told everyone that her Instagram provided clues about which actress she was talking about.

“It’s not me and then if you go on my Instagram and see [who I hang out with more]. I will not deny or confirm,” she explained. “What it is is really sad. … Some people are so desperate for either money or fame that it causes them to do things that to me, I guess, I’m still not that jaded. It shocks me.”

None of her other Facts of Life costars have spoken out since Mindy’s bombshell interview.

“It always just kind of shocks me,” she said. “You’re gonna do that over money or that over becoming famous? It always just kind of freaks me out that people will do that [and] throw deep true friendships, under the bus for a dollar.”