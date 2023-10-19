Following the series finale of her hit show, Good Bones, Mina Starsiak Hawk had a message for her critics.

“Some of y’all may feel some kind of way about me right now. Time always provides clarity. What seems to be, often is not,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 18. “In the meantime, before throwing stones … realize that despite what you may think, you probably know little to no truths about what you perceive the ‘situation’ to be. Be kind. Be patient.”

Mina is currently embroiled in drama with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brother Tad Starsiak. The HGTV personality first opened up about her family rift during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on August 28. Since then, it seems the tension has heated up between them as they all look to start new chapters of their careers.

Karen has not publicly spoken out about her rocky relationship with her daughter. She did, however, reach out to Mina via text in an attempt to smooth things over.

“I got a text from my mom this morning saying maybe we should talk,” Mina told podcast listeners during an episode on October 10. “We do not talk. We haven’t in a long time. It was early this morning, and I just didn’t really know what to do with it.”

The realtor, who shares kids Jack and Charlotte with husband Steve Hawk, did not reveal if she ended up answering Karen’s text message. The text message came just after Mina made the decision not to invite Karen to Jack’s 5th birthday party.

“You can still judge me for not inviting my mom to Jack’s birthday party,” the mom of two said on “Mina AF” on September 18. “You can dislike me for it. You can still think I’m the problem, which I’m for sure part of the problem. I’m working on it.”

The final episode of season 8 of Good Bones aired on Tuesday, October 17. During the last installment of the home improvement show, Tad got engaged to his partner, Anna Spiars. Though it seemed like the Starsiak crew was getting along during the episode, things were a lot different behind the scenes.

While filming season 8, Mina and Karen had “a knockdown drag-out [fight] during demo.”

“I think family business is hard enough on its own,” Mina told People of the altercation in September. “And from what people know from the show, my mom and I are thick as thieves, best friends and because they just don’t know anything else, they assume that’s how it’s always been. And I think a lot of people really aspire to that, so they don’t want to know other stuff, which is fine. But my mom and I have had a very rocky relationship since I have memories.”