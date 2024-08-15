Mina Starsiak Hawk returned to Good Bones in an all-new season, declaring that it was “time for a fresh start” during the Wednesday, August 14, premiere episode.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Purchased a New Lake House

“It’s time to set a new pace,” Mina told viewers during the episode as she and husband Steve Hawk headed into “uncharted waters.” She explained that she wanted to buy a lake house to create “a slower life for her family.”

The house was listed for $525,000 and Mina put in an offer for $510,000. She estimated that the renovation budget would be $200,000, making the total property cost $710,000.

Mina Revealed She Was Selling Two Chicks HQ

In another scene, Mina explained that she decided to sell her Two Chicks and a Hammer headquarters. “Unexpectedly, I got an offer on HQ, 30 day close, so we are moving out,” she explained. It got to be “too much” so she decided to “scale back.” Mina went on to say that instead of doing dozens of projects a year, now she only has a couple projects going on with Two Chicks and only one employee.

“Closing HQ and downsizing the business really has been a big change … A change that I’m ready for,” she said.

Some Familiar Faces Showed Up

Good Bones fan-favorites MJ Coyle and Austin Aynes showed up to help Mina with the lake house renovation. “I feel like we worked harder today then we did when we were full-time employees,” MJ quipped.

Mina and Steve’s kids, Jack and Charlie, later stopped by to go swimming in the lake.

The mom of two said that they were at a “stall” with the lake house until the money from the HQ sale came through. She also revealed that she kept the Birch property from last season as a rental.

A few moments later, Mina was told via phone call that the HQ sale wasn’t happening after all because the bank said the check was fraudulent. She went home and broke the news to Steve. Because of this, Mina had to lower her budget for the lake house project by $100,000.

Mina and Steve faced a couple of small blips during the project, including not loving the paint color they initially chose for the front door. Luckily, they both agreed to just find a new color. Mina also shared that she was “hoarding” and buying stuff on sale for the interior of the home to stay on budget. Later on, Mina realized that $12,000 worth of countertops were installed without her approval.

Mina Got Emotional

Mina explained that she was closing her Two Chicks District Co. flagship store. She broke down in tears talking about her “emotional attachment” to the store and having to let it go due to the fact that it wasn’t making enough profit.

