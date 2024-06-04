Mina Starsiak Hawk Reflects on Last Episode of Good Bones

In the series finale of Good Bones, viewers saw Tad Starsiak get engaged to Anna Spiars in their newly renovated Indiana home. Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, oversaw the project, helping the couple create the house of their dreams.

In a new episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Monday, June 3, Mina, 39, answered a fan question about why the last episode of the HGTV show wasn’t focused on her.

“It helped bring to light that not a lot of people understand the process of TV, particularly non-scripted reality TV,” she said in response. “A lot of reality TV, while it’s not actually scripted, there’s a lot of suggested [things] … If you watch Vanderpump Rules, they’re like, we’ll set up a pool party and we’ll invite so and so.”

“Our show was a little bit different,” she added. “You can’t really control much. It’s construction, and it was not scripted, and it was just what was happening each day. But I think what people maybe don’t realize is the depth and breadth of footage that is available to put together to make any given show.”

The show’s finale aired in October 2023, and all of the cast members have continued their own journeys in the home renovation space since then. In the past, Mina referenced tension on set with some of her costars, including Karen, 61, Tad, 30, and project manager Cory Miller.

But now, Mina attested she’s in a much better place since the series came to an end. She further explained that Good Bones was filmed for a year full time to make an episode, as it documented a renovation from start to finish. All of the footage would get edited down to 42 minutes of TV, which aired weekly.

All in all, Mina felt like the producers “did a good job of representing everyone who was in the show [and] who they were in a real way.”

“Whether I feel like towards the end or that last episode that was brought up was representative of what was actually going on, I also didn’t know a lot that was going on,” the Two Chicks and a Hammer owner confessed. “I didn’t really understand where a lot of other people in my circle’s heads were at with what they were doing in life, what they were doing on the show.”

Mina will be appearing in a two-part spinoff about her lake house renovation.

“Everything that you guys see when episodes air is the first time I’m seeing it or any of is seeing it,” she shared of the original Good Bones. “It’ll be different for my lake house spinoff because I’m an executive producer on that, so I get to see the rough cuts and stuff, but I also don’t get to change a whole lot. I get to see it so I know what’s coming. But with the original show Good Bones, none of us did, and that’s hard because when you have the opportunity to take things that actually happened and put them in kind of in whatever order you want to tell the story you want. You could tell 100 different stories. We joked all the time when we were still on joking terms about the many different shows we could make with the same footage, one of them being Good Bones After Dark.”