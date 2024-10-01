Mina Starsiak Hawk Closes New Store Less Than a Year After Opening

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new store in Noblesville, Indiana, has already closed its doors less than a year after opening.

“By the time it came to make a decision to stay, I just couldn’t … we were losing money,” Mina, 39, told IndyStar in an interview published on September 27.

While the storefront is closing, the HGTV personality told the outlet that she will still have an online shop with specially curated products for sale.

Mina opened her first Two Chicks District Co. store in 2020 in Indianapolis. She announced that she was closing the flagship store in October 2023.

“You have these amazing people that are traveling to the store and say, ‘We wanted to come, we wanted to see it. We want to support you.’ And then they buy a $2 keychain,” she said of the decision to close the doors.

It was that same month that Good Bones’ initial run came to an end on HGTV. Mina starred in the show with her mom, Karen E. Laine, for eight seasons.

However, in December 2023, Mina revealed that she was opening a new store in Noblesville for a fresh start after connecting with a businessman from the neighborhood. She also met with the mayor to discuss the city’s development plans and was looking forward to the opening.

“There’s so many cool Queen Anne Victorians,” she told People at the time. “There was one that I kind of had my eye on that’s like a block off the square that’s just a mess, which is perfect to me.”

“They’re just doing it really well and want that growth and development, which Indianapolis says they want, but then the actual logistics behind it are impossible for my side of a business,” the realtor said of the city.

But unfortunately, seven months after opening the new store in Noblesville on a short-term lease, Mina decided it was best to close up shop.

“It was so amazing, the neighborhood and the people, and I hate that the business side just isn’t there to support it, but being in a very urban spot, unfortunately it has to be a profitable venture,” she explained.

The store’s Facebook page also shared the news of the store’s closure.

“This weekend is our last in our Noblesville Pop-Up location! District Co will continue to operate online and I’m super excited about the cute holiday collection I have coming soon,” the September 25 post said. “But for now, help us empty out the brick and mortar and get some amazing deals! I’ll be in and out over our last four days and hope to see all of you there!!!!”

In August, HGTV aired a special season of Good Bones featuring renovations on Mina’s new lake house as well as renovations on Karen’s new home in Wilmington, North Carolina. The season came amid tension between the show’s cast, after Mina admitted on her podcast that she was not “in a great place” with her mom and brother Tad Starsiak.

Mina and Karen did not address their feud in the special Good Bones season, as they both filmed their renovations separately.

“I don’t know what’s next for me,” Mina said during the episode that focused on her lake house renovation in the new season. “I am not content to end where I am now … so I’m going to slow down.”