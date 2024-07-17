Just when we thought Good Bones was officially done for good, Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, are back with a new limited season! The shocking announcement came from HGTV on Wednesday, July 17.

“The newest season of HGTV’s hit series Good Bones will follow Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E Laine, as their lives evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis,” the synopsis of the new show read. “Mina will purchase a very dated but ‘groovy’ lake house just north of Indy and give it much needed cosmetic updates to create the peaceful family getaway of her dreams. Karen will set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she’ll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis. Their new beginnings will play out across a limited three-week run.”

Good Bones ended its initial run on HGTV in October 2023 after eight seasons amid drama between the show’s cast behind the scenes. Initially, Mina, 39, revealed during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast that she had landed a spinoff series documenting the renovations of her new Indianapolis lake house with her husband, Steve Hawk, and a couple of other familiar faces from Good Bones. She did not immediately mention that her mom would also be a part of the show, doing her own thing with her own house.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far,” she said during an episode of her podcast on October 17, 2023. “Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ [Coyle] and Austin [Aynes] are there for demo and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started, and it was just really fun and everything was joyful.”

She continued to share details here and there with fans about the upcoming show as the months went on. According to the press release, “The extended 90-minute premiere episode will showcase Mina’s journey through a rocky home buying process and the renovation of her restful lakeside retreat, but along the way she must make a tough decision about her future.”

Courtesy of HGTV

“The subsequent two hour-long episodes will feature Karen’s purchase of a 120-year-old beach bungalow with challenges at every turn, including weather that threatens to destroy the entire project mid-build,” the statement continued.

Both Mina and Karen have shared glimpses of their new properties on their Instagram accounts since wrapping Good Bones season 8. The new show will premiere on Wednesday, August 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

The announcement came nearly one year after Mina opened up about being in a “challenging” place with her mom and her brother Tad Starsiak.

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” the TV personality said on her podcast. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”