2013

Mina and Steve met on Facebook through mutual friends. Eventually, they made plans to meet up but the date didn’t quite go as expected.

“He ignored me all night,” Mina told Country Living in May 2018. “He let his friend hit on me!”

She decided to give Steve another chance and has been forever grateful that she did. But their relationship hit a rough patch very early on.

“They broke up for a while because he behaved really badly — in a phenomenally bad way,” Mina’s mom, Karen E. Laine, revealed. “When they decided to get back together, the only thing I said to him was ‘Don’t ever hurt her again because you’ll have me.'”