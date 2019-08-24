She’s a loving wife and a wonderful mom-of-two, but Mila Kunis recently took some time for herself, as she was spotted grabbing some coffee.

The 36-year-old was seen battling the hot Los Angeles heat on Friday, August 23, in some white short overalls. The actress wore them over a black vest, as she matched it all up with a pair of Converse sneakers. Not seen with the A-lister was her husband, Ashton Kutcher — they tied the knot in 2015 — or their two kids, daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

It is nice seeing the Black Swan star treating herself, especially since she works hard at being an incredible mother. “What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I’m ragged tired,” the brunette beauty once told Marie Claire. However, Mila wouldn’t change anything about her life.

“Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy,” she told the outlet. Mila did give a peak into what most of her days are like, saying, “Waking up at around 7 a.m. because that to me is sleeping in, doing a giant kid pile in the bed with my husband, putting on cartoons, getting an extra 30 mins of sleep, rolling out of bed, doing breakfast and then maybe going to the zoo or the aquarium or the park.”

Scroll on down to see more photos of Mila out and about!