Couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are homeschooling their two kids — Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3 — amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although Mila, 36, admits she’s not a “good teacher,” she says her 42-year-old husband is “fantastic at it.”

“I clearly don’t have that skill set,” the actress joked during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, May 7. “We’re piggybacking on what the school’s Zoom sessions are doing and extending on that.” However, Ashton revealed there are some things that Mila can do that he may have a harder time with, like multitasking.

“I’m a focus-on-one-thing-at-a-time type of person,” the dad of two explained. “I can only have one drawer open in life. If I’m working, it’s the work drawer and that’s what’s open and that’s it and I’m in that drawer. Mila can have 12 drawers open at the same time and somehow manage the whole thing.”

He continued, “I have to go to a closet to get my work done so the kids aren’t zooming through, but she can be teaching the kid how to ride a bike, while cooking, while on a producer call at the same time and somehow pull it all off and I don’t know how you do that. It’s even more amazing than I knew.” Wow!

Mila, who’s been married to Ashton since 2015, also credits her hunky husband for helping her stay calm amid COVID-19. “I’m a fast song to put it nicely. And he’s the calming force in my life where every time I veer off,” she explained. “Listen, in this pandemic, I’ve killed us all off and we’ve all had corona in my mind. I just go to the worst possible place and he’s very reliable.”

Until coronavirus blows over, the pair will continue to do everything that they can to make sure their family is safe. “We’re really lucky,” the No Strings Attached actor explained about their situation. “We talk about this a lot, being in a position in life where we can work from home. We can afford to not have to go to work.

If you ask us, Ashton and Mila make a great team!

