Sitting poolside is one of Mika Kleinschmidt’s favorite places to be when she is not filming her show, 100 Day Dream Home. The HGTV host loves spending time by the water whether she is practicing with her rowing team or hanging out with her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, and their daughter, Jade.

Mika’s Instagram account is full of swimsuit photos and clips of her workout sessions before her big row boat races. The real estate agent’s home gym is stacked with all of the equipment she needs for her daily fitness routines. In several photos, Mika rocked two-piece athleisure sets as she used a rowing machine, one of her favorite ways to relieve stress. The interior designer is thankful for her rowing team, whom she has competed with all over Florida.

“So honored and blessed to be paddling with this group of amazing people that I consider family,” Mika captioned a September 2021 Instagram post. “Amongst the stress of new construction, real estate, motherhood and all the other roles, this sport has been my saving grace.”

Brian is his wife’s biggest supporter and Jade has even developed a passion for rowing too. Mika has snapped several videos and photos of her little one racing with her own rowing team in recent years. It’s clear the Kleinschmidt family loves to stay active when they are not on set.

In January 2023, the TV star announced on Instagram that she was “putting health first,” sharing with her followers that “the key to success is [taking it] one day at a time” and not to “expect to change overnight.” After long days of paddling with her rowing team, Mika enjoys cooling off in her pool and going for a swim.

During the season 2 finale of 100 Day Dream Home in March 2021, Jade shared that she wanted a pool in the backyard of their lakefront home. Initially, Brian was hesitant to add a pool to the outdoor space but eventually came around to the idea, a decision he does not regret. “I’ve been enjoying the pool more than the girls have,” he admitted during an August 2021 interview with The List.

The couple also loves taking their boat out on the water and enjoying the gorgeous views Florida has to offer. “Nothing like a Florida winter with a run on the Riverwalk, followed by an hour of paddling! Love our city!” Mika captioned a series of photos of a beautiful sunset in February 2022.

Keep scrolling to see Mika’s stunning bikini photos.