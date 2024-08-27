Mika Brzezinski's Best Quotes About Parenting Her Daughters

Mika Brzezinski’s daughters have always been the center of her universe. The Morning Joe cohost has shared many insightful quotes about parenting her kids, Carlie and Emilie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Hoffer.

In 2018, Mika married Morning Joe costar Joe Scarborough, who is a dad to kids Joey, Andrew, Kate and Jack from his previous marriages. They’ve each shared photos with their kids on their Instagram accounts over the years and blended their lives outside of the show.

“To the moms struggling with their teenage daughters, please know that this time is fleeting,” Mika told MSNBC of motherhood. “I’ve learned to be patient with my own daughters and now realize those strong feelings do crest and our daughters (like me) eventually gain perspective. In fact, I’m holding on to hope on all of this!”