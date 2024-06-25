Mika Brzezinski Shares Rare Look Inside Home With Joe Scarborough

Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski loves spending her downtime at home with her husband, Joe Scarborough, and their many pets! The TV personality shared a glimpse of her life in her gorgeous abode with her family in new photos posted on her Instagram account on Monday, June 24.

“No shoes on the bed!! #catsrule,” Mika, 57, captioned photos of her hubby sitting on the bed with their cats.

Fans got to see a glimpse of the unique striped headboard that rests behind the couple’s bed. The bed itself is decked out in a neutral-colored comforter and matching throw pillows. Their bedroom gets a ton of natural light from the windows next to the bed.

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

“Finding a man who accepts and ideally loves all animals including cats 🐈 is a challenge and a good catch,” one person commented on the post, while another said, “How’s the handsome stud in the background though.”

Mika and Joe, 61, who got married in 2018, absolutely love everything about summer, including spending time in their sprawling estate.

“My favorite thing about summer is lobster dinners at our house in Maine with a lot of vodka,” Mika told Parade in July 2012. “We ask all the kids around the table — at this point, there are five grandchildren — what their favorite part of the day was. It’s always something wayward, fun, and whimsical: a massive jellyfish attack or the time the dog jumped in the water. That’s the moment when I say to myself, ‘Wow, finally, for one second, time has stopped and I can just take a breath and think about how wonderful life is.’”

She inherited her family’s home in Maine after the death of her parents. “I honestly don’t know how we’d ever let this house go because it’s so much a part of our history,” Mika, who shares daughters Emilie and Carlie with ex-husband Jim Hoffer, said.

In another recent Instagram post, Mika also shared a look at the living room in the cozy abode as well as the well-kept garden and backyard area. Of course, the pair’s pets were pictured in all of the snapshots.

Mika is a huge animal lover, which fans of Morning Joe have come to know. During an episode of the Morning Mika digital series on May 2, the political commentator held three live chickens in her hands and showed them off to her costars on-air. The bizarre moment came following a segment where Mika and her guess discussed animal rights.

“With so much talk about animal welfare on this week’s episode, I wanted to end by giving a shout-out to all of the organizations that are working hard to rescue and protect our dogs, cats and other furry creatures that bring so much joy into our lives,” she said before holding up the chickens in her hands. “That includes the Peace Ridge Sanctuary in Maine, which is home to nearly 500 rescues, dogs, horses and other farm animals, no matter what their challenges and injuries are.”

“Aren’t they cute? Look at that,” the New York native asked. “I love chickens, and this has been literally the weirdest day.”