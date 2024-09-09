Mika Brzezinski’s home boasts the garden of her dreams — and these photos totally prove it! The Morning Joe cohost blew fans away with a recent look at the exterior of her house in a new Instagram post.

Mika, 57, showed off a unique floral display in her garden, in which she placed the flowers inside of a recycled bathtub.

“Recycling — steel tubs. Summer is over and I miss it!! #family #daughters #steeltubs #iceplungetherapy #flowers,” she captioned the Sunday, September 8, Instagram post.

Fans of the political commentator may remember Mika’s DIY bathtub project last month, where she painted a tub and intended to use it for ice plunges on her porch.

“My ice plunge — it was a fun project except for the part where I was sliding the steel tub across the porch and the leg broke off and I went flying across the porch and I hurt my back a little —THUS THE NEED FOR ICE!! Seriously — three minutes a day is helpful in a big way whether it’s emotion regulation or just wanting to feel good!!! #tryIt #iceplunge #benefitsofice #wellness,” she captioned the August 14 post.

Courtesy of Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

Now, it seems like her vision for her sprawling yard has come to life exactly how she wanted it. A new tub sits on the porch, and she has been partaking in ice plunges frequently. Mika, who married Morning Joe cohost Joe Scarborough in 2018, took to her Instagram Stories to show off some more of the plants she has growing at home. On the fence of the outdoor area, Mika showed off a sign that says “Bamba’s Garden.”

“Bamba” was the moniker that her late mother, Emilie Brzezinski, went by. Each summer, Mika would spend time in Maine with her family, and she inherited the vacation home from her parents after they passed.

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

In September 2021, she reflected on spending three weeks with her mother at the home after Emilie, a sculptor, was diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s.

“If she didn’t feel well, we would lay in front of the fireplace all day because sometimes it was all she could handle,” Mika wrote in a personal essay for MSNBC. “One day, we walked out to the garden, and she started to have a hard time breathing and had to sit down on an old bathtub that I turned into a flower holder. We rested for a bit and tried to walk back to the house, but she couldn’t go on. So, I grabbed a chair and sunhat from the porch, and that’s where we just sat and relaxed for two hours. We decided to just be.”

Emilie died in July 2022 at the age of 90. Mika and her family, which includes her daughters Carlie and Emilie Hoffer from her marriage to ex Jim Hoffer, still spend a lot of time in Maine, making memories and honoring the late artist.

After her mother’s death, Mika spoke out on Morning Joe. “She spent decades working on her art … she taught us the tangible feeling of fulfillment that comes from building something with your hands,” she remembered.