Mika Brzezinski Gives Peek of Home With Joe Scarborough [Photos]

Morning Joe cohosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough’s home is full of colorful decor! She shared a peek inside of their home on her Instagram account in June 2024.
Making Renovations
Mika and Joe have owned multiple homes on the East Coast throughout their relationship, but the pair absolutely love spending time at the house in Maine that she inherited from her parents.
“We have tried to keep all the Maine charm,” she said of making some minor renovations on the house. “We tried to retain the character and the narrative of the house.”
Pets Galore
Mika and Joe’s home is full of adorable pets, who love lounging on the comfy sofas and chairs around the home.
Getting Cozy
The political commentator shared this fun snap of her cats making themselves comfortable on her bed. The striped wallpaper was a nice touch to the neutral-colored bedroom.
Garden Goals
Who wouldn’t love spending time in a backyard like this? There’s so much greenery and space for the pets to run around.
Green Thumb
Mika, who married Joe in 2018, often shares snapshots while out in the garden or making memories in the backyard with her family.
Regal
Here’s a glimpse of the bathroom, which features elegant gray and white floor tiling.
Outdoor Paradise
The TV cohosts love sitting outside on the deck in the cushioned outdoor chairs and taking in the fresh air.
Relaxed Vibes
The wood furnishings around the home add to the relaxing vibes created throughout.