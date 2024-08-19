Mika Brzezinski Facts You Might Not Know: Inside Private Life

She Developed a Great Relationship With Her Mother

Over time, Mika and her mother grew extremely close, but she admitted their relationship wasn’t always that way.

“I often struggled to be nice to my mom,” the morning TV host admitted to MSNBC. “In my early adulthood, we would spend time at our house in Maine and she would want to work with me in the garden, or cook with me in the kitchen, or go on a walk. I was annoyed, withdrawn or on edge. Usually, my mom would ignore my bad attitude or give a sigh, almost like she was sorry for me. It was only in my late 20s and early 30s that my mom and I really bonded. I began to accept her for who she was, and genuinely cherished my relationship with her.”

It was a comment from Mika’s daughter Emilie that made her change her perspective. The TV anchor shares kids Emilie and Carlie with her first husband, Jim Hoffer, to whom she was married from 1993 to 2016.

“I snapped at my mom terribly, and little Emilie put one hand on her hip and her little finger into the air and said, ‘Be nice to Bamba! She’s going to die! And when she’s gone, you will be really, really sad!’” Mika recalled. “My daughter’s words stopped me in my tracks and I could see a slight smile on Bamba’s face. I could see myself through my daughter’s eyes and remember thinking, “What is wrong with me?” From that moment, I stopped cold turkey.”