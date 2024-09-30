Mika Brzezinski is so proud of her daughter Carlie Hoffer’s latest achievement! The Morning Joe host celebrated her youngest child after she ran the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, September 29.

“THE BERLIN MARATHON — WOW @caaaaaarlie CONGRATULATIONS on an incredible run— ummm 3:06 is an amazing time and you were running for an amazing cause!! I’m so proud — set my alarm for 2:45 AM so I could watch you on the app bounding through the streets of Berlin, finishing at Brandenburg gate~~how amazing that must’ve felt,” Mika, 57, captioned a post on Instagram along with several photos of her daughter during the race.

“Running that long and that hard can garner a range of feelings and emotions including pain!! That’s why it’s so important to have a support system,” the TV broadcaster continued. “No one better than the GREAT @nataliakaminski and the FABULOUS @emmevendla — friends from your childhood back in Bronxville… The three of you now live all over the world and yet you came together for this amazing day. That’s friendship. That’s love. Now THATS a support system! Congratulations Carlie and THANK YOU Emme and Natalia I love you all. #friendship #runners #marathon #berlinmarathon2024 #goals.”

Mika shares Carlie and her eldest daughter, Emilie Hoffer, with her ex-husband, Jim Hoffer.

“Running for me, has become a journey of self-discovery, a testament to strength, and a reminder to be grateful for what your body and mind do for you,” Carlie shared on Instagram in April after revealing that she decided not to run the 2024 Boston Marathon.

The MSNBC star married Morning Joe cohost Joe Scarborough in 2018. Joe, 61, is a dad to kids Joey, Andrew, Kate and Jack from his previous marriages.

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

Perhaps Carlie gets her love for running from her mother, who opened up about her passion for the sport several years ago.

“My family was always active, and our thing was family walks. Not walks around the block, but more like eight-mile hikes up mountains,” Mika told Runner’s World in June 2010. “I eventually got into horseback riding. In high school, my two older brothers ran track. They’d come home sweaty and mud-covered, and I could tell they enjoyed it. So I started running — I ran a mile down the road and back again — and I haven’t stopped since.”

Mika also revealed that she continued to run during both of her pregnancies with her daughters.

“The day I had Emilie, I ran four miles. I remember nine months into pregnancy, I was out jogging, wearing running tights. I thought I was doing a good job, holding it all together and staying in shape,” she said. “Then some boys yelled from a school bus window, ‘Pick it up, you fat cow!’ At the hospital in labor with Emilie, I put a box on the ground in my hospital room and stepped up and down. The stepping was like running: constant, repetitive motion that kept my mind off the pain. With my second daughter, Carlie, I ran the day labor started, but it stretched out. I couldn’t run the day I delivered her, which drove me nuts.”