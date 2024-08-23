Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Spend Time Together on Boat

Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski and her husband, Joe Scarborough, spent some time together on the water ahead of the weekend.

“Cruising thru the week #usa #freedom #we❤️america,” Mika, 57, captioned a post on her Instagram page on Thursday, August 22.

In the first photo, she and Joe, 61, posed for a selfie. The talk show cohosts wore hooded sweatshirts for the outing on the water. Mika had a pair of sunglasses perched on top of her head for the boat day, while Joe wore a baseball cap.

In a second picture shared in the post, Mika and Joe sailed together on a boat. He took the reigns navigating while she stood alongside him in a yellow raincoat and blue rain boots.

“I don’t like when you go on vaca! Selfish me. I enjoy your perspectives every morning!” one person playfully commented, while another wrote, “Love the pics!! Looks like you are having a great time!!!!”

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

Mika and Joe love spending time by the water, as she inherited her Maine vacation home in Northeast Harbor from her parents.

“We started coming up when we [children] were very young, and the house became a North Star for my entire family,” her brother Mark Brzezinski told the Mount Desert Islander during an interview in December 2020. “When summer would roll around, we would think of Northeast Harbor and getting out to the islands and doing all the hikes and going on the carriage paths.”

And while the pair appeared to be united in their recent photos, sources told Closer that tensions are running high on Morning Joe between Joe and Mika.

“Spending every waking moment together is just too much,” the insider said on August 9. “Their on-air bickering has escalated into full-blown fighting, and the cracks in their relationship are becoming more apparent.”

In the past, Joe admitted that the pair had their fair share of disagreements but always were able to move on from them.

“For me, the mistake always was I’m very driven at work, but I go home and I don’t want to fight. I’m passive aggressive. I’m sort of like, ‘Whatever you want to do,’” the former politician said during a SiriusXM appearance in August 2017. “That’s really what I think hurt me in one relationship after another. And differences grow over a decade and things ultimately blow up. With Mika and me, we both learn you have to. If there’s a problem, put it on the table immediately. If it gets ugly, it gets ugly. You go there and you fight through it.”

He went on to explain that their duties as cohost of Morning Joe have pushed them to settle disagreements before they go on air each morning. The two wed in a private ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., in November 2018.

“I’ll tell you, the blessing for us is, we always knew we had to take care of things by 6 a.m. the next morning,” he shared. “So we couldn’t go to sleep mad at each other, because Mika has the worst poker face in the history of television. She wears everything on her sleeve. I know if she goes on the air angry with me that everybody’s going to know.”