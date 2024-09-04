Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Don Pajamas in Candid Photo

Though they share their strong opinions on Morning Joe each day, it’s very rare to see glimpses of married cohosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough’s lives outside of the show.

In a recent Instagram post, Mika, 57, shared a photo with her husband as they got ready for their day of work, writing, “556 am never looked so good 😂🥹😂😂😂😂 perhaps time off is in order #lastbitsofsummer #summer #work,” in the caption of the post last week.

In the photo, Mika wore rollers in her hair along with blue pajamas and slippers. Joe wore a blazer with red and black plaid pajama pants and his signature glasses. It was a huge change from the more formal looks they’ve been known to sport on the morning program each week.

She also shared a video of the pair out on a boat in the post. “Suit jacket, tie and pajama bottoms…gotta love it,” one person commented on the post.

“Well deserved week off! We love watching your show and miss you this week. Thanks for always speaking truth to power. Enjoy the rest of your time off,” another person wrote.

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

Joe and Mika took some time off from Morning Joe last week to rest and recharge. She shared some other rare photos from their mini vacation on her Instagram page on Monday, September 2.

“On to the challenges ahead. Grateful for the beauty of nature — and for my parents showing me the way on the great outdoors!” Mika, who shares daughters Carlie and Emilie with ex-husband Jim Hoffer, wrote alongside the pictures. “Nothing like Joe and a 360 view mini island getaway. And always love seeing Chief’s boat. I still see my girls in their little yellow raincoats in there with my dad in his most happy place — on his old, used, often conking out -boat — with his family. #memories #boats #dad #nature #reset #breathe #love #family #reconnecting #friends #dogs #cats #thatsbasicallysummer.”

The comments section of the post was filled with people saying how much they missed Mika and Joe on TV during their time off.

“Miss you guys on air !! But you guys deserve well rested vacation!!! Enjoy guys well deserved!!! You guys are best !!!” one person commented, while another fan penned, “So glad you enjoyed time off. We missed you in the morning! But Jonathan and Willie did well!”

“Why I always love it when you’re home, in Maine. A incomparable treasure,” another said.

Mika and Joe love spending time in Maine, where they stay at the home she inherited from her parents. She’s shared photos of them spending time out on the water on a number of occasions in the past, as well as snaps of their many pets exploring the sprawling property.

While the political commentator revealed that she made some renovations to the house over the years, she has always been keen on preserving a lot of its classic design elements.

“We have tried to keep all the Maine charm,” she once said during a virtual appearance at a Northeast Harbor Library talk. “We tried to retain the character and the narrative of the house.”