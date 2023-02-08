In 2019, Mika Kleinschmidt’s life changed when the pilot episode of her HGTV series, 100 Day Dream Home, aired. Since season 1 of the show, she has amassed an impressive net worth along with her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt. Keep scrolling to find out how much money they make.

What Is Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt’s Combined Net Worth?

Mika and her husband have a combined estimated net worth of $1.5 million, per multiple outlets.

How Do Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt Make Money?

Mika has years of experience under her belt as a real estate agent and co-owns the company Dirt 2 Design with her spouse. The design firm aims to “turn dreams into realities” by building clients their dream homes from the ground up, according to the official website.

Courtesy of Brian Kleinschmidt/Instagram

The pair first met in high school, but it wasn’t until a decade later that they decided to pursue a romantic relationship. She was already a mom to her daughter, Jade, from a previous relationship when she began officially dating Brian. He had previously competed on season 15 of The Amazing Race with his then-wife, Ericka Dunlap, whom he split from in 2011.

Even after all those years apart, Mika and Brian’s connection was too strong to ignore. The TV stars wed in 2015. The construction expert has since taken on the role of Jade’s “Bonus Dad.”

The HGTV duo had a great deal of experience in the home renovation sector even before starring in their own TV show. After graduating from the University of South Florida in 2007, Mika jumped headfirst into the real estate business and has not looked back. Brian kicked off his professional career in marketing and traveled the world selling products to clients. He was also flipping homes on the side and gained a ton of experience in construction after college.

In addition to their work in the design space, Mika and Brian opened up a gym called Anytime Fitness. During a September 2021 interview with Realtor.com, he revealed that they sold it for profit to focus on real estate full-time. Soon after, the idea for their HGTV series was born.

“So, we were building homes and we happened to be doing it pretty quickly, and we noticed that on HGTV, they weren’t focusing on new-construction homes, and we saw that it was a niche that nobody was doing, so we said we might as well do it!” the business owner said.

In April 2021, Mika and Brian were crowned the winners of HGTV’s Rock the Block and were elated after their victory.

“This is surreal— one of the best moments of my life,” Brian said during the finale after the win. “We were up against some of the best designers in the world, and to know now that we’re in that same category! It just blows my mind!”