“I thought love was only true in fairy tales,” Micky Dolenz sang in the Monkees’ 1966 hit “I’m a Believer.” But throughout his 75-year life, Micky has been surrounded by love — from his family, friends and fellow Monkees.

“When you went through the experience that we did, it’s like being siblings,” Micky exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. After Davy Jones and Peter Tork passed away in 2012 and 2019, respectively, “I felt like I lost my brothers,” says Micky.

But Micky and his sole surviving bandmate, Michael Nesmith, have kept the group’s spirit alive by touring in a show they call “The Monkees Present: The Mike & Micky Show.”

“We’ve always had this wonderful blend,” Micky says of Michael, 77. “Musically, it’s really worked, and we get along well in comedy.”

Even before he became a teen idol on the 1966 to ’68 musical sitcom The Monkees, Micky got a taste of fame as a child star on the 1956 to ’58 TV series Circus Boy, but he didn’t develop a big ego. “My parents were very level-headed,” says Micky. “We lived on a ranch in the San Fernando Valley, and when I’d come home from shooting, I’d have to clean the pool.”

In recent years, Micky’s family life has been nothing but harmonious. “I feel blessed with my whole life,” says Micky, who’s been happily wed to Donna Quinter since 2002 and is the proud papa of daughters Ami, 51, Charlotte, 39, Emily, 36, and Georgia, 35. “I’m very grateful.” As for his recent milestone 75th birthday, he’s not letting that slow him down. “I’m in good health, and I keep working — I certainly have no intention of retiring,” he says. “Age only matters if you’re cheese or wine!”

