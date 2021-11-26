Fun in the sun! Mick Jagger’s girlfriend Melanie Hamrick took their adorable son, Deveraux, out for a pool day on November 23. The ballerina wore a simple black one-piece bathing suit as she joined the preschooler, 4, for a swim in Miami. Mick and Melanie have been together since 2014 after meeting at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo.

Melanie has danced with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. She has been training since she was 5 years old and was inspired by her older sister to pursue a ballet career in her teens. After welcoming Deveraux in 2017, Melanie shared with Marie Claire that she was getting back into her regular dance schedule since taking time away.

“It was really difficult,” Melanie said in the June 2017 interview. “I mean, I wouldn’t want to do anything else. This [motherhood] is number one but … when I was pregnant, everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, aren’t you going to love doing nothing?’ Everyone was like, ‘Just watch TV, Mel!’ It kind of drove me nuts.”

Melanie returned to dancing three weeks after giving birth. She worked with a trainer to make a smoother transition to being a full-time working mom. At the time, Melanie felt she was at “the height” of her career. She and Deveraux joined Mick on several tour dates in the past, and the tot has even accompanied her backstage at some of her performances. Since Deveraux was born, Melanie has been sharing photos of him with all of her fans on social media.

In a September 2021 Instagram post, Devereux looked like the spitting image of his famous father. His long blonde locks mirror his father’s hairstyle that he has been rocking since his early days with The Rolling Stones. Mick has eight children ages 51 to 4 with five different women. Even though the “Satisfaction” singer is busy traveling the world for his energetic performances, he is still a dedicated father at the end of the day.

“Mick and I are fantastic co-parents and I don’t feel as though I’m the sole caregiver at all. I never feel a lack of support, regardless of our not being based in the same city,” Melanie told You Magazine in October 2018. “I feel as though I have more support from him than some of my married friends get from their husbands. With WhatsApp, FaceTime and social media, you can now have a close relationship even long distance. I think the norms of relationships have changed. Or maybe I’m just really modern and independent.”

Scroll to see photos of Melanie and Deveraux’s Miami pool day.