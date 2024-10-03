Mick Jagger is cheering on the Oasis reunion and hoping it’s a huge success, a music industry source exclusively tells Closer, adding that the Rolling Stones frontman has been quietly hoping for an English act that could rival the Stones in the modern era.

“Mick has never been all-in on Oasis artistically,” the source explains, adding that it’s not music the 81-year-old “listens to” for pleasure. “But he is smart enough to see the economic big picture, and it’s wonderful news for the U.K. music scene that a mega-act is returning and easily selling out stadiums.”

The English rock band formed in 1991 and initially consisted of Liam Gallagher on lead vocals, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs on guitar, Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan on bass guitar and Tony McCarroll on drums, with Liam’s brother Noel Gallagher joining the group on lead guitar and vocals.

However, the band — known for hits like “Wonderwall” — disbanded in 2009 after the sudden departure of Noel. Years after their bitter split, the upcoming reunion tour will mark the Gallagher brothers’ first live performances together since Oasis came to an end.

“This is great news for every legacy act in England, including the Stones and the surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr,” the Closer source explains. “In the streaming age, huge-scale live shows and merch sales are everything to these guys, and Oasis back on the scene raises all boats.”

The band first announced the news via an X post last month, writing, “‘America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.’ Oasis will tour North America in 2025!”

The tour will kick off in the U.K. in the summer of 2025 before heading to North America.

As the show dates draw near, “You’re going to see Mick come out and publicly cheer these guys on, and it’s not out of politeness!” says the source. “Mick sees very clearly how this is going to help an entire class of retro rockers continue to sell tickets at record levels.”

The drama between the Gallagher brothers goes far back. According to the Associated Press, Noel suddenly left the band in 2009 just before a performance at a festival near Paris.

In a blog post, Noel expanded on the reason behind leaving, telling fans, “I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and bandmates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new.”

He added that the band’s success had been a “dream come true,” saying, “I take with me glorious memories.”

Two years later, in 2011, Liam sued Noel for saying his brother’s hangover was the reason a 2009 festival performance was cancelled. At the time, he reportedly said that the lawsuit wasn’t about money, but rather for Oasis fans “to know the truth” about what happened, which is that laryngitis allegedly prevented him from performing the gig. The lawsuit was later dropped.