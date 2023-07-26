Mick Jagger is celebrating his 80th birthday like a true rock ‘n’ roll icon! The Grammy winner received special tributes from his Rolling Stones bandmates on Wednesday, July 26.

Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood both shared heartwarming posts dedicated to their longtime bandmate on his special day. Keith kicked off Mick’s birthday by sharing a video on Instagram while sitting at a piano. He played a catchy tune and expressed his well wishes for Mick in his next chapter of life.

“Happy birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other,” Keith, 79, captioned the post. “Happy 80th! Love, Keith.”

On Ronnie’s Instagram page, he shared a series of throwback photos from his early days in The Rolling Stones with Mick. “Happy 80th birthday to @mickjagger!” the caption read.

After more than six decades in the music industry and cementing himself as one of the greatest rock artists of all time, it doesn’t look like Mick plans on slowing down his career any time soon.

“I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff,” he said about his love for performing in April 2022. “That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”

In addition to impressing crowds with his energetic performances, Mick is a doting dad to eight kids, including his youngest son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. He shares his little one with his partner, Melanie Hamrick.

Melanie, 36, prefers to keep a low profile on social media. Once in a while, she’ll share a rare post with Deveraux, 6, as he is jamming out to his father’s music.

While Melanie did not post a tribute for her partner’s 80th birthday, she did recently address engagement rumors swirling around her and Mick. The ballerina confirmed that she was gifted a diamond ring by Mick and teased its hidden meaning.

“I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” Melanie said in June. “But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other … In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

As for whether or not the pair will walk down the aisle any time in the future, she did not rule anything out.

“I don’t know,” Melanie confessed about a potential wedding. “I’m kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows.”