There’s nothing Michelle Pfeiffer can’t do! The three-time Academy Award nominee has starred in countless classics, fronted several fashion campaigns, created her own line of fragrances and has proven that her gorgeous look is timeliness. Over the years, the beauty has shared rare bikini photos on Instagram, completely blowing fans away.

In August 2020, the Grease 2 star was glowing in a stunning swimsuit selfie while soaking up the sun by her pool at home. In the rare photo, Michelle rocked a blue one-piece with a laced bodice and a tan visor. She wore her hair in a bun with loose curls falling down the sides.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment her radiance.

“Always been a beautiful lady and fine actor!” one person commented on the post. “She gets better as the years go!”

Her famous smile was on full display in the snap, and she rocked a pair of sunglasses with gold frames.

“Just beautiful!” another fan wrote in a comment. “Your kind spirit shines through.”

Michelle is a mom to adopted daughter Claudia Rose Pfeiffer and son John Henry Kelley with her husband, David E. Kelly. Her sense of style has changed a lot over the years since becoming a top-earning actress and a mom of two but one thing that she has always done is stay true to herself.

“My personal style is old hippie meets classic design,” the Scarface actress told Harper’s Bazaar in April 2019. “The designers I wear most combine the two in varying degrees.”

She also dished on one of her favorite pieces of jewelry to pair with any outfit, whether she is on the red carpet or on the beach.

“My favorite accessory is hoop earrings,” Michelle continued. “I’ve worn them since I was 12 years old.

After more than four decades of working in Hollywood, the Golden Globe winner opened up about her philosophy on embracing aging.

“Confidence is all about attitude,” Michelle once said, per Women’s Health. “How often have you met a person who may not look like a Barbie or Ken doll but just has something sexy and classy about them? Attractiveness has more to do with the way you feel about yourself. And the swagger that can come with that.”

