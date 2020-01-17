Michelle Obama Is Living Her Best Life! See Her Most Inspirational Quotes About Finding Happiness

Need some inspiration? Look no further because we’ve rounded up Michelle Obama‘s most inspirational quotes about love, marriage, confidence and everything else you could ever think of.

The former first lady gained most of her knowledge from pure life experience. After all, that’s what happens when you have a family with the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama. However, there’s more to the story. Michelle, 56, and her 58-year-old hubby didn’t grow up rich like some politicians, they actually came from some very humble beginnings.

In January 1964, Michelle was born to parents Fraser Robinson III and Marian Shields Robinson on the South Side of Chicago. She lived there until she met Barack at the law firm Sidley Austin LLP. After he impressed her, the two got married in 1992 and welcomed their daughters — Malia, 21, in 1998 and Sasha, 18, in 2001.

While writing her book Becoming, Michelle recalled what it was like for her to fall in love with Barack. “As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack, the feelings came rushing — a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder,” she said. “Any worries I’d been harboring about my life and career and even about Barack himself seemed to fall away with that first kiss, replaced by a driving need to know him better, to explore and experience everything about him as fast as I could.”

That exploration led the two to fall madly in love with each other. But at the end of the day, Michelle admits there was a time she once thought about divorcing him.

“We didn’t fight often, and when we did, it was typically over petty things, a string of pent-up aggravations that surfaced usually when one or both of us got overly fatigued or stressed. But we did fight. And for better or worse, I tend to yell when I’m angry,” she recalled in her book.

But if it wasn’t for couples counseling, Michelle doesn’t know where they would be today. “Marriage counseling, for us, was one of those ways we learned to talk out our differences,” she revealed to Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts. “What I learned about myself was, my happiness was up to me, and I started working out more, I started asking for help, not just from him but from other people. I stopped feeling guilty.”

Scroll below to see Michelle’s most inspirational quotes about living your best life!