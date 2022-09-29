Season 6 of Top Chef was full of talented culinary experts and the captivating sibling rivalry between brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio. Michael, the younger of the pair, went on to win the season and the $125,000 prize. So much has changed for the chef since rising to fame on the Bravo program, including his relationship status. Keep scrolling to meet his ex-wife, Kerri Voltaggio-Trout, and his current girlfriend, Bria Vinaite.

Who Is Michael Voltaggio’s Ex-Wife, Kerri Voltaggio-Trout?

Michael attended Greenbrier Culinary Apprenticeship Program in West Virginia prior to being cast on Top Chef: Las Vegas in 2009. He was 30 years old at the time of his victory on the competition series. He opened multiple restaurants around the U.S. and appeared in Marry Me, Young & Hungry and Battle of the Brothers in the years that followed.

The restaurant owner married Kerri in 2001 in Pent Springs, West Virginia. The former couple separated in 2010 and began living apart. Their divorce was finalized in 2011 after citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Does Michael Voltaggio Have Any Children?

Michael is a dad to two daughters, Olivia and Sophia, whom he shares with Kerri. Olivia was born in 1999. She studied Osteopathic medicine at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She lives in Ivins, Utah. In July 2022, the Maryland native gave his eldest daughter a shout-out on Instagram after she achieved a huge milestone.

“I remember getting my first chef coat and how proud I felt to start my professional journey. I’m even prouder to witness the white coat ceremony for my daughter as she gets one step closer in her career in medicine,” he wrote. “As parents, we hope for success and happiness for our children. To have them reach a higher level than you is something a parent dreams of.”

Sophia, born in 2004, is also making her parents proud! The youngster graduated high school in June 2022. She revealed she would be attending Virginia Tech in a Facebook post. Michael has shown only a few rare photos with his daughters on social media, but it’s clear he absolutely loves his role of being a dad.

Who Is Michael Dating Now?

After his divorce from Kerri, Michael moved on with designer Sami Miro. During their relationship, the pair spent lockdown together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They did a lot of cooking and came up with new recipes pretty often.

“The dynamic has definitely been a lot different. Sami’s definitely learning how to do dishes pretty well,” he told Us Weekly in May 2020. “The meals themselves are interesting. That’s probably the best word to describe it.”

However, in early 2021, the duo stopped sharing posts together on Instagram. In August 2021, Michael posted a photo with his new girlfriend, Bria Vinaite. She is best known for her role in 2017’s The Florida Project. The pair announced their engagement in June 2022.

The couple has shared several photos packing on the PDA on social media and left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. In September 2022, Michael and Bria were teammates on an episode of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night. One day after the episode aired, the Lithuanian-born performer posted a birthday tribute to her beau on Instagram.

“Happiest birthday to my future husband @mvoltaggio,” she penned. “You make the world a better place. Today and every day you are loved and celebrated!”