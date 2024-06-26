Michael Jackson's Son Remembers Father on 15th Death Anniversary

On Tuesday, June 25, Michael Jackson’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, remembered his father in an emotional tribute 15 years after his death.

“Miss you pops,” he captioned a photo of his late father in his Instagram Stories as he performed during the Super Bowl XXVII halftime show. “The world felt better with you in it.”

Prince, 27, was just 12 years old when Michael died at age 50 on June 25, 2009. The “Billie Jean” singer suffered a heart attack from acute propofol intoxication, his autopsy ruled. Michael was also a dad to kids Paris and Bigi Jackson, whom he shared with ex-wife Debbie Rowe.

Several of Michael’s other family members shared tributes to the late performer on their social media accounts, including his brother Jackie Jackson. “Hard to believe it’s been 15 years without you ❤️‍🩹 We miss you everyday 🕊️,” Jackie, 73, captioned a black and white photo with his brother.

Michael’s nephew TJ Jackson also shared a tribute on his Instagram page, penning a heartfelt caption alongside a photo of Michael performing on stage.

“I miss you so much Uncle Michael,” he wrote in his caption. “Thank you for all you did for me. I will always feel like the luckiest nephew to have you as an eternal source of strength, guidance and love. I love you forever.”

Currently, there is a biopic in the works about Michael’s life and career, which will star his nephew Jaafar Jackson, the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson, as the music legend. The film, titled Michael, will also star Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael. Colman Domingo will portray Michael’s father, Joe Jackson.

“Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop,” the film’s synopsis says. “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince previously spoke publicly about how he has a good relationship with his siblings, and they’re all very supportive of each other in the years since their father’s tragic passing.

“At this point in our life it doesn’t really feel like there’s that hierarchy of, ‘I’m the older brother,'” he said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in October 2021. “It’s more [that] we’re all siblings and we’re kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I’m not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way.”

“We have such a close relationship, and because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example,” he continued during the candid interview.