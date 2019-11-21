Time to celebrate! Now that their children are making their way of the house, Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan have some plans set-up for themselves — and it sounds like a good time!

“Our youngest is going off to college, so we are going to be empty nesters,” the actor, 58, told People while attending the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s Gala, in New York City. “So … we are going to do some traveling!” The pair tied the knot in 1988, and they share four kids together — Sam Michael, 30, twins Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, both 24, and Esme Annabelle, 18.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It is no surprise to hear the happy pair is eager to hit the open road, especially since they have been all about just that with their children. “Honestly, we travel a lot. We go out to dinner a lot, they do like the shopping a lot,” Tracy, 59, once gushed to Entertainment Tonight. The Back to the Future actor also joked just how much his kids eat when they’re out and about.

“They like to eat, a lot. None of them are huge but they like to eat,” he told the outlet. “They must burn a lot of calories doing something because they eat copious amounts of food.” However, we’re sure that Michael and Tracy are looking forward to spending some quality time together without their children. The duo once revealed what has kept them together for over 30 years.

“Big families, middle children,” the Family Ties alum once explained of what has led he and his wife to remain together. “Sense of humor. Both our families had that.” “It was us against the world. That’s exactly what we’ve created,” Tracy added of the two’s upbringing.

“Just give each other the benefit of the doubt. He assumes I’m doing the best I can,” Tracy continued, as her love added, “Find the best things about you and the best things about life and celebrate them.” So sweet!