Like many other Hollywood stars, Michael Douglas‘ iconic career has earned him countless awards and recognition. But when in terms of his personal life, the Basic Instinct alum is “one of a kind” — especially as the doting grandpa of his two grandkids, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Becoming a grandfather has made Michael a ‘warmer’ man,” the source shares, noting his 3-year-old granddaughter, Lua, and his 2-month-old grandson, Ryder, have “had a positive effect” on the Fatal Attraction star, 76.

“Michael is obsessed with Lua and tries to see her whenever he can,” the insider adds. “He’s certainly an entertaining grandfather and takes such pleasure from making her laugh by pulling a silly face, playing the tickle spot and chase. He turns into a big kid himself and feels young again.”

The Academy Award winner is the grandfather of his tots through his eldest son, Cameron Douglas. The It Runs in the Family actor, 42, shares his children with his longtime love, Viviane Thibes, and Michael was over the moon with pride when they welcomed their youngest in December 2020.

“Michael couldn’t wait to meet his new grandson, Ryder,” the source dishes. “His heart melted when he first set eyes on him. Ryder is definitely a ‘Douglas’ – you can already see similarities between him and Michael.”

The Kominsky Method producer has yet to retire from acting, and it seems there’s no end in sight when it comes to Michael’s career. However, he’s become more “family-focused” since he experienced grandparenthood. “He continues to be a prominent figure in Hollywood, [but] he has taken step back to spend time with those who are important to him: his loved ones,” the insider explains.

In his older years, the loving father — who shares his first child with ex-wife Diandra Luker — is also focusing on “rebuilding” his relationship with Cameron. Because Michael was “at the height of his career during Cameron’s childhood,” he spent much of his time “traveling to different locations” and away from home.

“He regrets not being around for Cameron and has his heart set on making up for lost time, [which includes] spending time with his grandkids, Lua and Ryder,” the source tells Closer, adding Michael is so proud of how far Cameron has come.

“Michael is delighted to see him settled, happy and grounded,” the insider notes. “And he thinks Viviane is great. He’s seen such a positive change in Cameron since she came into his life.”

In addition to Cameron and his adorable grandkids, Michael is also the proud dad of his younger children, Dylan Michael Douglas, 20, and Carys Zeta Douglas, 18, whom he shares with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. In order to stay on time of his responsibilities as a dad, Michael is hell-bent on making his family his No. 1 “priority.”