Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have a combined age of 135, but they’re still acting like a pair of newlyweds and crediting their insatiable sex drives as the key ingredient in their long-lasting love story.

“Michael is very proud of the fact that his libido is still going strong,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “He openly brags about it. Catherine isn’t shy about letting people know that she still finds her husband as sexy as ever, and of course she looks fantastic and puts a huge amount of energy and effort into keeping her body in tip-top shape.”

The Wall Street star, 80, and the Chicago actress, 55, have been married since November 2000 — but things have only gotten better for the pair after nearly 24 years of wedded bliss.

“She loves to show off her figure, and Michael encourages her exhibitionistic side,” the source explains. “He gets a big thrill out of knowing people are lusting after his sexy wife. But it’s by no means just for show — they really do still have a hot-and-heavy sex life.”

The insider explains that the couple keeps things exciting with “date nights every week,” adding that their “teams know not to schedule anything” that will get in the way of their quality time together.

“They’re also very touchy-feely,” the source reveals. “She loves to sit on his lap. They kiss and cuddle like a couple of teenagers. Their attraction to each other has always been the thing that’s driven them together, and it’s still firing on all cylinders.”

Still, the couple — who share son Dylan Michael, 24, and daughter Carys Zeta, 21 — has faced some challenges throughout the years.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Aston Martin

Michael underwent treatment for tongue cancer in 2010 while Catherine has been open about her battle with bipolar disorder. The pair separated for a brief time in 2013, but they eventually found their way back to each other.

“The constant is love and respect,” Catherine has said. “We’ve never, ever, lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company.”

These days, Catherine and Michael are still very much in love.

For their joint September 25 birthday, the actress shared a black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to Michael and to me!! This was us on our birthday 25 years ago! I love you with all my heart.”

That day, she also shared a nude photo, in which she only donned high heels. She joked in the caption, “In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course.”

While there is a 25-year age gap between them, a separate source told Closer last week that Michael is “determined to live until 100.”

“He sticks to a gluten-free diet and avoids booze, cigarettes and caffeine. He won’t even have dessert for the most part because he’s cut way back on sugar. Plus, he gets regular check-ups and takes vitamin supplements to boost his immune system and exercises every day to keep his stamina levels up and maintain muscle mass,” the source revealed. “He’s changed his life around.”