The 2021 Met Gala Is Here! See Jennifer Lopez and More Stars on the Prestigious Red Carpet

After a highly anticipated wait, the 2021 Met Gala is finally here and the stars are looking more radiant than you can ever imagine! Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt, James Corden and more of Hollywood’s hottest celebs stepped out for the biggest night in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13.

Considering the annual Big Apple ball takes place each May and hasn’t been held since 2019, both A-listers and fans couldn’t wait to watch the attendees line the famous red carpet. Not only was the 2020 event canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year’s event was pushed back four months for the first time ever because of ongoing COVID-19 regulations.

Fortunately, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was able to safely organize the 2021 event, which features the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Per Vogue, Anna, Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri are honorary cochairs, while Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka are also cochairs.

Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in charge of the Costume Institute, spoke to Vogue in April about the choice of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” He said the theme focuses on U.S.A-made fashion, adding how the pandemic and “social justice movements” have inspired creativity.

“I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective,” he shared with the outlet. “I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance.”

This year’s fashion looks a little different than previous events, including the 2019 Met Gala, which featured the theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” In 2018, the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

To see photos of the stars as they hit the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, scroll through the gallery below!