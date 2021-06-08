Meryl Streep‘s daughter Grace Gummer is an engaged woman! Mark Ronson, her boyfriend of less than one year, confirmed their engagement during an episode of his podcast on Monday, June 7.

“I got engaged last weekend,” the musician and record producer, 45, revealed on “The FADER Uncovered” while chatting with guest star Tame Impala. Though Mark held off on naming the Mr. Robot actress, 35, he gushed over their “corny” first kiss.

Shutterstock

“There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” writer joked, adding Tame Impala’s debut album InnerSpeaker was playing in the background of their smooch. “But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”

The news of Mark’s announcement comes a little more than two weeks after Grace was seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring during a romantic outing with the British musician in London. The film icon’s daughter looked happier than ever as she packed on the PDA with her beau.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Grace and Mark — who have been dating since September 2020 — held hands and enjoyed several kisses while strolling through London. Despite the obvious PDA, it was Grace’s sparkly diamond ring that caught everyone’s attention.

The Homesman actress and the handsome hunk have kept an extremely low profile since they began dating, but things seem to be well for the two. In March 2021, a source told the U.K.’s The Sun that Mark had already met his lady’s mom, Meryl, and her dad, Don Gummer.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“He has been taken back to Grace’s family home to meet her parents — Meryl and her long-time husband,” the insider revealed. “They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep.”

Prior to falling in love with Mark, Grace was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn in 2019, but they called it quits after 42 days. Their divorce was finalized in August 2020.

The split was difficult for the former couple’s entire family, including the Oscar winner, who “[loved] Tay and his parents,” a source told Closer Weekly in April 2020. “[Meryl is] sad about this, but she is completely, as she is with all of her kids, in Grace’s corner.”

We bet Meryl is thrilled to be a mother-in-law!