Meryl Streep 'Talking About' Plastic Surgery With Martin Short (EXCL)

Meryl Streep’s aversion to plastic surgery has taken a back seat to her respect for rumored beau Martin Short, as she’s finally getting up the nerve to fix some sags and wrinkles, thanks to him, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“He’s obviously had some tweaks on his face, though nothing drastic that would inhibit his funny expressions, and word is he goes to get touch ups every so often, especially now that he’s on a popular show.”

“He’s always been into it, even while he makes jokes about it.”

Meryl, 75, plays on screen romantic partners with Martin, 74, in their show Only Murders in the Building. The two certainly looked like they were carrying their romance off screen, as they even held hands at the premiere of season 4 of the Hulu show in August, though both have denied any rumors of a relationship.

Still, Hollywood watchers and sources within the industry insist the two are lovey-dovey behind the scenes.

“They knew exactly what they were doing by coming out on stage holding hands,” a second insider previously told Closer. “It was their way of basically telling everyone that there’s a lot more to their relationship, and that they’re falling in love.”

A potential romance isn’t untoward, as long time friends are both single now. Martin lost his wife of 30 years to cancer in 2010, while Meryl revealed she’s been separated from her husband for six years.

Well into their golden years, the source says funny man Martin is still convincing his Devil Wears Prada actress “friend” to try new things – including plastic surgery, something Meryl had previously sworn off.

“I just don’t get it. You have to embrace getting older,” the star once told Good Housekeeping in 2008. “Life is precious, and when you’ve lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift.”

“You’d be amazed at how many men in this industry have gone down that road [of getting plastic surgery],” she added.

Decrying the practice further she even told Vanity Fair in December 2009 seeing plastic surgery when talking with people is “like an interruption in communication with them.”

“It’s like a flag in front of the view, and that, for an actor, is like wearing a veil — it’s not a good thing.”

However, as Martin has had some work done here and there, the first insider says he’s beginning to thaw Meryl’s rock-solid stance against going under the knife and even may convince her to try it out herself!

“Martin’s turning Meryl onto the fad. He’s a man who’s done it and now Meryl is talking about getting her eyes done and maybe a little filler and something to reduce the sagging around her jawline.”

“He’ll even go with her; they can get plumped up together.”

“They’re being very coy about their relationship and gun shy about announcing it but, hey, everyone knows they’re together, they are very happy even if they are sneaky about it, and looking their best is something they can do together too.”