As first reported, Martin Short and Meryl Streep’s quiet romance is blossoming as the once-secretive duo starts coming out as a couple, a source exclusively reveals to Closer.

“Everyone knows they’re together. It makes no sense that they wouldn’t just admit it,” says the source, who is close to the pair.

“They’re both enjoying all the attention and whispers.”

“They’ve been joking with friends that they’re the new Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!”

A rep for Meryl, 75, insists, “They’re just friends,” even after the two were seen holding hands in public.