A healthy outside starts from the inside! On Saturday, October 10, mental health experts and advocates, business leaders, top artists, fitness gurus and more are coming together for The Wellness Experience World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert by Kroger and Jewel.

The free live-stream event, available on their website and Facebook page, will cover topics including mindfulness, depression, anxiety and mental wellness through interviews, fitness classes, musical performances and more.

Some highlights: Dr. Christine Moutier, the Chief Medical Officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be sitting down with Colleen Lindholz, the President of Kroger Health; Dr. Blaise Aguirre, an expert in child and adolescent psychiatry at Harvard Medical School Affiliate McLean Hospital, will discuss treatments for mood and personality disorders; and Dr. Judson Brewer, an addiction psychiatrist and expert in mindfulness training, will talk about his experience with the “science of self-mastery” and tools for changing habits.

As for the entrepreneurial side of the event, viewers can expect to hear from Justin Kan, the Co-Founder of Twitch; Molly Bloom, the author and subject of the Academy Award-Nominated Film Molly’s Game; and Rodney McMullen, the Chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co., who will each touch on their career paths and how mental health has affected them and their businesses.

The Wellness Experience World Mental Health Day Summit will be giving back to the Inspiring Children Foundation, a Las Vegas-based non-profit that aims to revolutionize youth development by providing an ideal model of education in underserved communities, and its COVID-19 mental health programs.

To register for the free World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert, visit their website here.