Jellyfish are one of the many beautiful animals that’s majestic from afar, but uber annoying in person. Anyone who’s been stung by a jellyfish knows how much of a pain these critters can be. Thankfully, there’s one safer (and tastier!) way you could simulate this sea creature’s glory without getting too close: make a jellyfish shot!

With a few simple ingredients, you can create a mesmerizing experience that will remind you and your friends of the brilliant blue sea. Oh yeah, and don’t forget to add an authentic “green algae” effect in the form of Tribe’s CBD oil!

CBD Jellyfish Shot Recipe

One of the most popular myths people have related to jellyfish is that you could cure a sting with your pee. While many people swear by this old wives’ tale, scientists now believe it’s more myth than reality. In fact, depending on how much sodium is in your urine, you could make your wound even worse by taking a whizz on it.

If you get stung by a jellyfish, the best thing to do is wash your foot off in seawater. You should also carefully remove any tiny tentacles in your foot with a tweezer and take a long, warm shower. To reduce the pain and swelling, doctors often recommend over-the-counter pain relievers or antihistamines.

If you’re afraid you’re having a severe reaction to your jellyfish sting, it’s best to contact a lifeguard immediately and seek medical attention. Please never brush off one of these stings, as the venom could be life-threatening if you have an allergy.

Ingredients

1 oz blue curacao

1 ½ oz vodka

1 oz Sambuca

One to two drops of half-and-half cream

A few drops of Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour blue curacao into a shot glass.

Over the back of a barspoon, pour vodka then Sambuca into the glass.

Put a few drops of half-and-half cream in the center of your shot.

Carefully add a few drops of Tribe CBD oil.

If you’re not crazy about the liquors listed above, we’ve got a surprise for you! There’s another way to make a jellyfish shot with totally different ingredients. While this rendition doesn’t have the ocean blue feel, it does produce a pretty purplish jellyfish.

To make this rendition, pour about 2 oz of clear creme de cacao into a shot glass. Next, pour ¼ oz of Irish cream over the back of a bar spoon to create a layered effect. Lastly, fill a dropperful with grenadine and plop one or two drops in the center of your drink. You’ll be amazed at the jellyfish-like shapes that show up in this drink.

By the way, you could check out a video tutorial of this alternative recipe on this link.

Could CBD Soothe A Jellyfish Sting? Exciting Research Into CBD For Wounds

There’s little doubt in the scientific community that we have cannabinoid receptors on our skin. Indeed, there’s now evidence that topical CBD products could have anti-inflammatory effects on skin conditions like psoriasis. Even more fascinating, research out of Brazil found that CBD injections significantly reduced inflammation in wounds.

While there’s still a lot we don’t know about CBD’s effect on skin, these preliminary trials suggest topicals may play a role in reducing skin irritation. To learn more about the fantastic possibilities of CBD topicals, be sure to check out Tribe’s all-natural Cool Therapy Gel.