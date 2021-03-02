Her Pride and Joy! See Melissa Rivers’ Rare Family Photos With Her Only Son Cooper

Melissa Rivers feels like one lucky mom to have her son, Cooper Endicott, in her life. Over the years, the Fashion Police alum and her only child have enjoyed countless memories, and the bond the two share is evident in their sweetest photos.

The TV personality welcomed Cooper, who was born with the full name Edgar Cooper, on December 1, 2000. Melissa shares Cooper with her ex-husband John Endicott, whom she was married to from 1998 to 2003.

Considering Melissa had Joan Rivers as her mother, she learned a lot about parenting from the late TV icon. The former Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best? star credited the close relationship with her mom and their open line of communication that fostered a strong bond with her son.

“Being able to talk and him knowing that by sharing with me he is giving me a reason to trust him, it absolutely is the No. 1 thing,” she told Today in June 2016, noting it’s important to be honest with your kids even if it’s a complicated discussion.

“I always make sure that my son and I are talking,” Melissa explained to the outlet. “[I] get us into situations where we can talk and openly speak and that there’s no repercussions for sharing information, even if it’s difficult information.”

In addition to maintaining a loving relationship with Cooper, the First Daughter actress has also made it her duty to raise her son “to be a good person.” Melissa continued, “To just treat people the way you want to be treated. And know that everybody has something going on, and be sensitive to that. And to just live your life with your eyes open, and be aware of what’s going on around you and act accordingly.”

It appears Melissa achieved her goal as she marveled over how her son is “such a good person” while chatting with Closer Weekly in December 2018. “I look at my son and I think he is the truest example of my mother’s legacy,” the proud mama gushed.

