Oh no! Melissa Rivers may not be comfortable walking for some time, as the TV personality injured her leg while out skiing.

The 52-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday, February 9, to share with her fans that she injured herself while out on the slopes. “Hi, these are my new friends, ski patrol,” the comedian said in a clip, referring to two men assisting her with her injury. “This sucks … look at this … going for a ride,” she added, as the video showed what would take Melissa down the hill to treat her leg.

The My Notebook of Short Stories author also shared a photo of the aftermath. Take a look at it below!

Instagram

People took to the comments section to offer words of encouragement. “Oh I see snow on your shoes, that says it all,” one person said. “Oscar nights never quite the same these days but there’s no need to break your leg!” another added.

Melissa is of course the daughter of late iconic comedian, Joan Rivers, who passed away in 2014 from Cerebral hypoxia. However, Melissa has always been open about her mother, continuing to speak out about what a wonderful woman she truly was.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I don’t think anyone’s ever going to be like my mom again!” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly while at opening night of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical in Los Angeles on November 6. “Hopefully there’ll be someone who does something similar but, come on, we’re never gonna be able to replace my mom.”

While Joan may be gone, that does not mean the Fashion Police alum still doesn’t see her mom in her only child, Edgar. “I look at my son and I think he is the truest example of my mother’s legacy,” Melissa previously told Closer of her 19-year-old son. “He’s smart, funny, and kind. He’s such a good person — where did he get that from?” However, the youngster doesn’t want to go into the entertainment industry like his mother and grandmother.

“But then again, when I went to college, neither did I, and he’s going to college next year,” the TV host explained at the time. “I found it during college. I love to create, and I’m happiest entertaining. And sometimes with people, it’s just who you are.”

We just hope Melissa stays injury-free moving forward!