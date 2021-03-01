Melissa Rivers’ Son Cooper Is ‘Smart’ and ‘Kind’! Learn All About the TV Star’s Only Child

Melissa Rivers hit the jackpot in motherhood when she gave birth to her son, Cooper. The Fashion Police alum said her beloved now-adult child is “smart, funny and kind” — all qualities which he received from his late grandmother, Joan Rivers.

“I look at my son and I think he is the truest example of my mother’s legacy,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly in December 2019. “He’s such a good person.”

Melissa shares her handsome young man with her ex-husband, John Endicott. The former couple, who tied the knot in 1998, welcomed Cooper in 2000. However, the Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best? alum and her spouse called it quits after five years of marriage in 2003.

Considering Cooper is so much like his grandmother, Joan — who died at 81 in September 2014 — Melissa has made it her sole duty to bring her son up in a supportive and loving atmosphere.

“The best legacy that I can give my mother — that everyone can give their parent — is to raise a good and decent child,” Melissa told People in June 2018. “One who gives back and has a clear understanding of not just being good, but doing good as well. Cooper is my mom’s greatest legacy.”

Melissa takes her role as a parent extremely seriously, so she’s making sure to teach Cooper all about “giving back to others,” she shared with People. “I feel like our legacy is to live a life that you can be proud of on many levels. Giving your best professionally and personally,” she explained.

“Cooper and I always try to remember how fortunate we are, just by the rite of birth,” the Book of Joan author continued. “We can never lose sight of that. We’re not entitled to anything. We work for what we have. That’s how my mother lived.”

Since Joan died following complications during a procedure more than six years ago, Melissa has honored her mom’s spirit through Cooper. As the years go by, the Joy actress can’t help but notice how similar her own parenting techniques are to her mother’s.

“I’ll say something, and as soon as the words come out of my mouth, I’m like, ‘Wow. I sound just like my mom,’” Melissa told People.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Melissa’s only child!